Woman killed in Greenwood Co. crash

GREENWOOD Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is dead after a collision with a utility pole in Greenwood County Friday afternoon.

According to SC Highway Patrol, three people were in an SUV headed west on SC 58/Northside Dr. just after 5 p.m. when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, striking a utility pole.

The driver and two passengers were taken by EMS to Self Regional Healthcare for treatment. The driver later died at 10:37 p.m. Friday while in the hospital.

The victim has been identified as Dorothy B Hellams, 83 of Greenwood, according to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.

There is no update at this time on the condition of the passengers in the SUV.