Worker crushed to death by granite slab at NC business

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A worker died Friday after a piece of granite fell on him while working at NCO Custom Marble and Granite, officials confirmed.

The North Carolina Department of Labor said it is investigating after the 21-year-old man was killed around 12:15 p.m. at the business on Gulf Court. Another employee was injured in the same incident and was taken to the hospital. They are expected to be OK, the company said.

The identity of the victim has not been released but the company said he was the owner’s nephew.

The owners of NCO Custom Marble and Granite said they are shocked and heartbroken by the accident.

“We are a small family owned business trying to deal with this tragedy,” the company said.

NCO Custom Marble and Granite has no violations in the last 10 years, according to the Department of Labor.

According to the Associated Press, the number of deaths among all workers dropped from 5,480 in 2005 to 4,836 in 2015.

