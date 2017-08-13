1 dead, 1 hurt after boating accident on Lake Murray

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A boat has crashed into a dock at a South Carolina lake, killing one person and injuring another.

Capt. Robert McCullough of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources tells The State newspaper that the crash happened around 6 a.m. Sunday on Lake Murray northwest of Columbia.

McCullough said the boat crashed into a dock but couldn’t offer many details about the type of boat or circumstances.

The injured person was taken to a hospital.

The identity of the person who died will be released by the county coroner after family is notified.

