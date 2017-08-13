Don’t ride with your feet on the car dashboard, fire officials say

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WCMH) — Officials with the Chattanooga Fire Department are reminding people of the potential consequences of riding with their feet propped up on the dashboard.

This pose may be comfortable, but it’s also dangerous.

“Airbags deploy between 100 and 220 mph. If you ride with your feet on the dash and you’re involved in an accident, the airbag may send your knees through your eye sockets,” the Chattanooga Fire Department reminded people last Thursday on Facebook.

The CFD official who wrote the post said he or she saw many passengers with their feet on the dash while traveling.

More stories you may like on 7News

Cat with rabies found in Buncombe Co. BUNCOMBE Co., N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) officials announced Sunday that a cat from the Candler area ha…

1 dead, 35 hurt after VA protests; 1 arrested State official says driver of car that plowed into group of protesters in Charlottesville is in custody.

Woman killed in Greenwood Co. crash A woman is dead after a collision with a utility pole in Greenwood County Friday afternoon.

Suit accuses SC power co. of nuclear negligence A lawsuit accuses a South Carolina power company of negligence in charging its customers more than $1 billion to build nuclear reactors that…

1 in custody, 1 sought after breaking into home in Henderson Co., deputies say Deputies say one person is in custody and another person is wanted after they broke into a home on Upward Road.