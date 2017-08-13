Drunk driver hits police car in SC, authorities say

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say an intoxicated driver hit a South Carolina police car.

Darlington Police Lt. Kimberly Nelson said the crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at an intersection near downtown.

WBTW reports that neither the officer nor the driver were seriously injured.

The driver was arrested on a DUI charge and taken to jail.

A photo shows that the crash dented the driver’s side door of the police cruiser.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.

