Elbert Co. schools cancel all classes on day of solar eclipse

ELBERT CO., GA (WSPA) – The Elbert County School District has announced that all classes will be canceled on the day of the solar eclipse.

The district posted the announcement on their website, saying the decision was prompted by safety concerns associated with the eclipse.

The announcement stated that the day off will be considered an inclement weather day and a make-up day will not be required.

All staff, except for bus drivers and cafeteria workers, are expected to report to work as usual.

The district was initially planning to delay dismissal until 3:20 p.m. on Monday, August 21st, but an email about solar eclipse glasses forced them to change their plans.

The email came from a company who was supplying protective glasses to three of the district’s largest schools.

It stated that the glasses were not confirmed to be from a recommended manufacturer and should not be used to view the sun on the day of the eclipse.

The district decided that the safest and most responsible action was to cancel all classes on that day.

