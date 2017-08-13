Woman hurt after shooting on Boyce St. in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is hurt after a shooting that happened on Boyce Street, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred at about 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

The woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and there are no suspects at this time.

The sheriff’s office is actively investigating this incident.

They say there is no danger to the public.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

