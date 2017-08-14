Activist, Attorney Say North Carolina Bill Endangers Protesters

Greenville, S.C (WSPA) Civil rights activists in the Upstate are paying closer attention to a North Carolina bill in the wake of the Charlottesville tragedy.

NC House Bill 330 would protect drivers from civil penalties if they were to hit a protester. The legislation was drafted in the wake of protests following the Keith Scott police shooting in Charlotte last year. It passed the house back in April and heads to the senate later this year.

Supporters of the bill say the measure is designed to prevent protesters from blocking traffic and also to protect drivers who come in contact with them. But activists says the language is too broad and it would be dangerous if it becomes law.

“We don’t know who is reading this law and thinking ‘this gives me the right the right to use my vehicle as a weapon’ ” said Delane Rosemond, an attorney in Seneca.

Traci Fant, an activist with the group Freedom Fighters, agrees.

“I don’t feel comfortable with it even passing as far as it has passed,” Fant said. “Although it’s not law, look at how far it’s gone to become law.”

HB 330 has a strong chance of becoming law. Republicans who drafted the measure control both chambers of the legislature and could overturn a potential veto with a two-thirds majority.