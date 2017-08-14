‘Alice Wonderland’ says caterpillar said to damage construction site, police say

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Walton County man has been arrested for a Saturday night rampage in Crestview.

The rampage caused more than $100,000 in damage to a liquor store under construction at the Crestview Walmart and to construction equipment.

Around 9:10 p.m., police say 32-year-old Mathew Horace Jones of Freeport used a forklift to damage the building under construction.

According to police, Jones allegedly broke into the fenced-in construction site using a JCB extendable forklift parked at the job site.

The building under construction was destroyed. Additionally, the suspect damaged a city fire hydrant and a 2-inch water meter worth about $3,200.

Crestview Police received calls that the suspect was “throwing cinder blocks off the scaffolding in the construction zone.”

According to a building contractor, the damage included $40,000 in scaffolding and materials, $15,000 in block and mortar, a $15,000 forklift, a $7,500 mixer, $1,500 in mud pans and $4,000 in damaged fencing.

The suspect also caused about $60,000 in labor to clean and rebuild the site.

When Crestview Police Officers arrived on the scene, Jones aimed the forklift toward officers. The officers stopped Jones at gunpoint and were able to detain him.

Jones stated his name was “Alice Wonderland” and said he was told to commit the offenses by a hookah-smoking caterpillar.

Crestview Police Sgt. Don Howe said, “the defendant stated Walmart was building a place to sell alcohol and he had a problem with it.”

The suspect was on probation but is now charged with felony grand theft, use of a motor vehicle to damage property of another in excess of $1,000, criminal mischief with damage greater than $1,000, and violation of felony probation.

More stories you may like on 7News

Cat with rabies found in Buncombe Co. BUNCOMBE Co., N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) officials announced Sunday that a cat from the Candler area ha…

1 dead, 35 hurt after VA protests; 1 arrested State official says driver of car that plowed into group of protesters in Charlottesville is in custody.

Woman killed in Greenwood Co. crash A woman is dead after a collision with a utility pole in Greenwood County Friday afternoon.

Suit accuses SC power co. of nuclear negligence A lawsuit accuses a South Carolina power company of negligence in charging its customers more than $1 billion to build nuclear reactors that…

1 in custody, 1 sought after breaking into home in Henderson Co., deputies say Deputies say one person is in custody and another person is wanted after they broke into a home on Upward Road.