SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Back to School Rally will be held at the District Three Community Auditorium on Monday, Aug. 14.

State Education Secretary Molly Spearman will speak at the rally at 6:30 p.m.

School officials say the event will have the feel of a pep rally. The community can meet coaches and athletes, there will be community fair and activities for children.

The event will be moved to the Broome High School gym in the event of rain.