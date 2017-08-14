Couple accused of trafficking “pink” in court Thursday

A Greenville couple accused of trafficking the deadly drug, “Pink” out of their apartment complex, are expected in court on Thursday.

Theodore Vitaliy Khleborod, age 28, and Ana Milena Barrero, age 24, were both charged with multiple county of distributing numerous drugs including fentanyl and U-47700, also known as Pink.

The two were arrested in April, after an 18-year-old was found dead in her apartment in Oregon, following an apparent drug overdose. Investigators found a bag of pink, with a packaged return address to Greenville.

Agents said they had around the clock surveillance on the apartment in Greenville and searched a home in Greer.

The raid found 85 parcels that were meant to be sent to customers that contained what they think is U-47700, according to the US Attorney’s office.

They say they also found 9 kg, or roughly 20 pounds,of the drug and $30,000 in cash.

Barrero has entered a guilty plea that the US Attorney General has accepted. The plea will be read to a federal judge on Thursday morning. No word on the plea Khleborod is expected to enter.