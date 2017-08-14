Spartanburg fire investigated after gas-soaked rag found, officials say

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A fire that happened at Prince Hall Apartments in Spartanburg County is under investigation after a rag was found and smelled like gas.

The fire happened shortly after 4:00 a.m. on Monday.

A rag that smelled as if it had been soaked in gas was found between the front door and screen door of an apartment.

The son of the woman who lived in the apartment said he smelled something.

Luckily, the fire wasn’t a large one and was put out quickly.

Fire officials say the brick exterior walls and concrete deck most likely helped prevent the fire from spreading.

They say the family will be able to stay in the apartment.

Fire officials say they are unsure about the motive behind the fire at this time.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information regarding this fire, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC or the fire marshal’s office at (864) 596-2446.

