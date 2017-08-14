Fmr. Upstate asst. principal’s educator certificate suspended

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A former Upstate assistant principal has had her educator certificate suspended for a year after an investigation involving allegations of inappropriate conduct, according to the S.C. State Board of Education.
Former Assistant Principal of Mauldin High School, Amy C. Ballard, received a suspension that started on January 16, 2017, and that will end on January 17, 2018.
On December 13, 2016, the Greenville County School District placed Dr. Ballard on administrative leave during an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct with a male school employee.
In a written statement, Dr. Ballard admitted to sending inappropriate text messages and having an inappropriate relationship with a male coworker.
She said the relationship ended several months before the investigation began.
In a later statement, Dr. Ballard admitted to having inappropriate physical contact with the coworker twice on school grounds.
More stories you may like on 7News
Cat with rabies found in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE Co., N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) officials announced Sunday that a cat from the Candler area ha…
1 dead, 35 hurt after VA protests; 1 arrested
State official says driver of car that plowed into group of protesters in Charlottesville is in custody.
Woman killed in Greenwood Co. crash
A woman is dead after a collision with a utility pole in Greenwood County Friday afternoon.
Suit accuses SC power co. of nuclear negligence
A lawsuit accuses a South Carolina power company of negligence in charging its customers more than $1 billion to build nuclear reactors that…
1 in custody, 1 sought after breaking into home in Henderson Co., deputies say
Deputies say one person is in custody and another person is wanted after they broke into a home on Upward Road.