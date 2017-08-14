Fmr. Upstate asst. principal’s educator certificate suspended

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A former Upstate assistant principal has had her educator certificate suspended for a year after an investigation involving allegations of inappropriate conduct, according to the S.C. State Board of Education.

Former Assistant Principal of Mauldin High School, Amy C. Ballard, received a suspension that started on January 16, 2017, and that will end on January 17, 2018.

On December 13, 2016, the Greenville County School District placed Dr. Ballard on administrative leave during an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct with a male school employee.

In a written statement, Dr. Ballard admitted to sending inappropriate text messages and having an inappropriate relationship with a male coworker.

She said the relationship ended several months before the investigation began.

In a later statement, Dr. Ballard admitted to having inappropriate physical contact with the coworker twice on school grounds.

7News has reached out to the Greenville County School District for comment.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.