Help find breaking-and-entering suspect in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE CO., N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man who they say tried to break into a home on Merrell Road in the Leicester community.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 5’7″ and 5’10” tall, and who weighs between 160 and 180 pounds.

He was seen wearing a black ball cap, gray shirt, camouflage shorts, dark-colored socks and dark-colored shoes during the time of the incident.

He appears to have a tattoo on his right calf.

According to an incident report, the screen door of the home was damaged.

If you have any information about this suspect or the incident, you are asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

