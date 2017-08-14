Help find man who police say assaulted reporter in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for your help in finding a man who was involved in the assault of a WLOS reporter.

Police say the assault happened during a Facebook live stream of a protest in Park Square on Sunday.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, you are asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.

