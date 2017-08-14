How to find solar eclipse glasses in the Upstate

If you’ve been struggling to find safety glasses for the eclipse, you’re not alone.

The 40,0000 free glasses 7News and Hamricks were giving out are gone.

And many retailers selling the glasses are sold out.

You may have seen some steep prices online, at sites like Amazon.

“You can get them on Amazon for an exorbanent price.” said Chet Sydek, in Spartanburg.

He said he has gone to 8 stores in person, and found nothing.

“The only thing I can count on right now is shear luck,” he said.

Fortunately, we clued him into a tip. Our call to Ace Hardware in Greenville revealed the retailer on Woodruff road got in a shipment of 20,000 Monday at 3pm.

Sites like Kidding Around Greenville also feature other local stores that still have them in stock.

Whatever you do, make sure you get eclipse glasses, approved by NASA. They have the ISO logo and a reputable manufacturer. Click this link to see a list of those manufacturers.

Also check for this:

“When you put them on you should be able to see absolutely nothing, even if I look at a bare frosted bulb, I can see absolutely nothing through them. You should only be able to see the sun or maybe, a bare filament on a clear light bulb, and it should be extremely dim,” said Grant Brown with the GHS Eye Institute in Spartanburg.