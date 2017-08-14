Job fairs held for thousands fired from failed power project

Related Coverage Assistance to laid-off VC Summer workers announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Thousands of people searching for work following the abandonment of a nuclear power project in South Carolina are invited to job fairs this week.

Gov. Henry McMaster plans to attend the first “Employ SC” job fair Monday. It will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Center for Advanced Technical Studies in Chapin, a town 14 miles from the now-scuttled project at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station. A second job fair Wednesday is co-hosted by the city of Columbia.

The July 31 decision by SCE&G and state-owned Santee Cooper left about 6,000 people jobless.

McMaster says Employ SC was created to help connect them with available jobs.

All state agencies with openings are participating in the job fairs. Participating companies include Duke Energy, Michelin, and Georgia Pacific.

