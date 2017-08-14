Junior firefighter hurt in crash; fire dept. has a message

OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A junior firefighter is injured after a crash that happened on Thursday, August 10th, according to the Fair Play Fire Department.

Fair Play Fire Department, along with Oakway Rescue 21 and EMS, responded to the crash.

When they arrived, firefighters found that one person was entrapped and realized it was one of their own.

The junior firefighter was taken to Greenville Memorial and was placed in ICU.

He has since improved enough to be moved from ICU.

The fire department is crediting his seat belt as for what saved his life.

After the crash, the fire department posted a message on their Facebook page. It reads, in part:

Details of the accident are not fully known, so we all can assume whatever we like but it easily could have been personal error such as distraction in vehicle or external influence such as another vehicle crossing center line or an animal in roadway. Regardless of cause, we all should use this as reinforcement for how we should behave when behind the wheel of a motor vehicle. The following is offered as general thoughts and in no way are directed at this particular incident because, as stated, we do not yet know the cause. Realize it only takes one moment of lapse for something to happen. Driving is work that requires constant attention. Avoid distractions from the job of driving. Be prepared for what ‘might’ happen. As many driving courses teach, continuously glance well ahead of where you are to give you more response time to hazards that are coming up. Slow down, and follow all the traffic laws. The alternative to doing so should be enough of a deterrent to keep us safe but statistics show we are terrible at avoiding accidents. Could it be, “I’ll do what I want?” or “I’m too good of a driver to get in a wreck?” or “It ain’t gonna happen to me?” or “Gotta go sometime?” These are all great sound-bites, but do we really believe any of these? Are we so callous as to not care how these decisions WILL affect others? Others are affected. Maybe directly in the accident or indirectly by sitting nervously 24/7 with a loved one in the hospital. Wear your seatbelt and mandate that everyone else in your vehicle do the same. In our incident this week it is more than clear that a seatbelt saved a life. You can rationalize not wearing one all you want and you probably can cite a case where a seatbelt may not have saved a life but there is more than enough evidence and facts that show seatbelts save lives. Wear them. All the time. Every time. And finally, remember that the consequences of having an accident can be minor but more often are life changing events. Or worse, life ending events be it yours or someone else because of your error.”

