LIVE: Greenville leaders to discuss safety plans for day of eclipse

By Published: Updated:

<img src=”https://mgtvwspa.files.wordpress.com/2016/03/watch-live-article-banner-on-app.gif” width=”100%”>

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville authorities are holding a press conference to discuss safety plans for the day of the solar eclipse.

More stories you may like on 7News

Cat with rabies found in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE Co., N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) officials announced Sunday that a cat from the Candler area ha…