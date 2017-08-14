Man charged with kidnapping after crash in Spartanburg Co., deputies say

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after a woman was kidnapped from Bryant Road, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on Saturday evening.

21-year-old Timothy Ashad Dunn has been charged with kidnapping after grabbing a woman by her wrist and pushing her into a car, according to a report.

The woman told deputies that she and Dunn had been drinking all day and started arguing, according to the report.

She then told deputies that Dunn was driving when he crashed into some trees and she got out of the car and ran, the report says.

According to deputies, the woman had a cut on her left wrist and cuts on her right arm, and the seam on the left side of her shirt was ripped.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Dunn was also charged with DUI, hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle, domestic violence – 3rd degree, and use of a vehicle without consent.

He is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

A 7News viewer sent us pictures of the crash.

