Man in hospital after shooting in Union, police say

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is in the hospital after a shooting that happened on South Church Street, according to the Union Police Department.

The incident happened at about 3:00 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the incident report, officers said they heard several gunshots on South Church Street.

Officers responded to a party in the area, expecting that to be where the shots came from.

They were met by several people who said someone had been shot.

A 21-year-old man was the shooting victim and was taken by EMS to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Police say lead from a bullet was found lying in the yard about four feet to the right of the shooting victim.

No arrests have been made at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Cat with rabies found in Buncombe Co. BUNCOMBE Co., N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) officials announced Sunday that a cat from the Candler area ha…

1 dead, 35 hurt after VA protests; 1 arrested State official says driver of car that plowed into group of protesters in Charlottesville is in custody.

Woman killed in Greenwood Co. crash A woman is dead after a collision with a utility pole in Greenwood County Friday afternoon.

Suit accuses SC power co. of nuclear negligence A lawsuit accuses a South Carolina power company of negligence in charging its customers more than $1 billion to build nuclear reactors that…

1 in custody, 1 sought after breaking into home in Henderson Co., deputies say Deputies say one person is in custody and another person is wanted after they broke into a home on Upward Road.