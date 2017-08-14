Man in hospital after shooting in Union, police say

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is in the hospital after a shooting that happened on South Church Street, according to the Union Police Department.

The incident happened at about 3:00 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the incident report, officers said they heard several gunshots on South Church Street.

Officers responded to a party in the area, expecting that to be where the shots came from.

They were met by several people who said someone had been shot.

A 21-year-old man was the shooting victim and was taken by EMS to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Police say lead from a bullet was found lying in the yard about four feet to the right of the shooting victim.

No arrests have been made at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

