Man’s death in police custody being treated as homicide, coroner says

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man’s death is being investigated as a homicide after he died in law enforcement custody, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

The incident happened on May 28th at about 4:05 p.m.

The coroner’s office says 42-year-old Randall Dale Scruggs died from “asphyxia from aspiration of Hemorrhagic Gastric contents from Thoracic/abdominal compression.”

Scruggs was pronounced dead at Cannon Memorial Hospital.

This incident is being investigated by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

