Panthers training camp has 2nd biggest year ever at Wofford

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers recorded the second largest attendance numbers for training camp in Spartanburg in the team’s history.

The Spartanburg Convention & Visitors Bureau reports 91,533 people watched practices on the campus at Wofford College between July 26 and August 13.

That is down from the 135,371 fans who turned out to the 2016 camp as the Panthers were coming off appearing in Super Bowl 50 after winning the NFC Championship.

The 2017 training camp at Wofford had three fewer practices compared to the previous year’s camp. Average attendance per session in 2017 was 8,321 in 2017 compared to 9,669 in 2016.

This year’s camp marked the first decline in attendance for the training camp in Spartanburg since 2009. The turnout was nearly 14,000 more than the third place year for attendance in 2015.

Reporting by Brianna Smith