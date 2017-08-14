Police looking for suspect in Biggerstaff Grocery shooting, 2 others

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police are searching for a man they say shot and killed one man at the Biggerstaff Grocery store in Spartanburg.

Spartanburg Police say they have warrants for the arrest of Gettis Andre Chambers for Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Chambers is wanted in connection with the death of Tyshann Rashadd Smith at the store on Farley Avenue.

Investigators say Smith also shot and killed Raymond Turner who they say he was talking to when the shooting happened.

21-year-old Turner and 28-year-old Smith were both killed in the shooting that also injured one other person on August 7.

Police say Chambers should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officers say more arrests are expected in the shooting and they need the public’s help to identify two men seen in the parking lot just after the shooting.

Anyone with information on Chambers’ location or the identity of the two unidentified suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or call or text the city’s tip line at 864-573-0000.