Police step up security during Greenville rallies

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Over the weekend a rally in downtown Greenville brought out hundreds of people protesting the violence in Charlottesville. People downtown may have noticed some extra security during the rally.

Police kept a close eye on the rally, and on any counter-protesters that were in the area.

“Greenville is a very diverse community. We have people who have diverse opinions, and so we have to be here to protect all of them,” said Capt. Howie Thompson with the Greenville Police Department.

Police Chief Ken Miller said his team got word of the rally Sunday morning just a few hours before the crowds started to gather.

“Yesterday we anticipated, based on some social media posts, we anticipated some counter protests, so we were concerned about that,” said Chief Miller. “We had some personnel staged and prepared should we need to separate protesters and counter-protesters.”

There was a moment of tension as the groups yelled at each other across the street, so police made sure things wouldn’t escalate any further. This meant changing the traffic pattern in the busy downtown.

“Even though people are free to express themselves, that doesn’t mean that we won’t create sufficient separation and distance so that they can do it safely for them and for the other party,” Chief Miller said.

This rally ended on a peaceful note, but Chief Miller said he is meeting with the city administrator Tuesday to discuss long-term changes, and planning for future rallies.