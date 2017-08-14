Powerball jackpot up to $430 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WIVB) — If you’re still dreaming of a giant jackpot, play Powerball.

No one had all the numbers in the multi-state lottery game Saturday night.

That sent the jackpot for this Wednesday night to $430 million.

That’s now the eighth highest Powerball pot of all time.

More stories you may like on 7News

Cat with rabies found in Buncombe Co. BUNCOMBE Co., N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) officials announced Sunday that a cat from the Candler area ha…

1 dead, 35 hurt after VA protests; 1 arrested State official says driver of car that plowed into group of protesters in Charlottesville is in custody.

Woman killed in Greenwood Co. crash A woman is dead after a collision with a utility pole in Greenwood County Friday afternoon.

Suit accuses SC power co. of nuclear negligence A lawsuit accuses a South Carolina power company of negligence in charging its customers more than $1 billion to build nuclear reactors that…

1 in custody, 1 sought after breaking into home in Henderson Co., deputies say Deputies say one person is in custody and another person is wanted after they broke into a home on Upward Road.