Rental property registry debate continues in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Some Upstate landlords are standing firm against an ordinance aiming to protect tenants.

“This is a problem in my neighborhood because there’s a ratio of resident owners to occupants of greater than 50 percent are landlords,” Beaumont Village Association President Joe Kowal said. “We have encountered problems where there are landlords that are out of the city.”

A better ability to reach landlords is one issue city leaders are trying to address with a rental property registration program.

“We have code enforcement. I feel like we need to focus our staff time on problem properties and not on law abiding property owners,” said District 4 Council Member Laura Stille.

Under the proposed rules property owners would register with the city each year for $25 per housing unit, except those with business licenses. When some properties are inspected for safety concerns registration would be denied for failed inspections, as would the ability to rent in the city.

“I do not support this ordinance,” said Property Manager Sara Eastler. “The ordinance creates an additional costly layer of bureaucracy.”

She was among several landlords taking the podium to express their opposition to the proposed program.

“The cost that’s going to be to the landlord, we’ve got to actually pass that on to the tenant,” said property manager Jim Way. “[I] decided to start investing several million dollars in the City of Spartanburg 30 years ago at age 23. I won’t buy anymore. I will not buy anymore in the city.”

City manager Ed Memmott presented an outline of how the inspections would be rated and clarification of the appeals process saying this program targets landlords that leave homes in unsafe living conditions.

“These are the people that have their homes in the district that I represent and I wouldn’t allow an animal to stay in these homes,” said District 6 Council member Erica Brown. “Most of the deadbeat ones happen to be in my district and I have a duty to my constituents.”

Council members discussed both sides about whether the program is necessary. Council did not have a vote Monday but decided to bring the proposal back up for discussion during the first meeting in September.