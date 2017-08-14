Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office wants to register your utility trailer for free, August 19

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office wants you to bring your utility trailer to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, August 19, 2017 so they can engrave it with a unique VIN number, and return it to you quickly, if it’s stolen.

Detectives with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said from 1/1/ 2016 to April 1, 2017 there were 348 trailer thefts in Spartanburg County. Of the 348 reported stolen, only 102 owners were able to provide VIN/ Serial numbers for their trailers to officers at the time of the report.

Deputies said the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office recovered 97 trailers during this time frame and 69 of the recovered trailers had VINS/Serial Numbers. They said they run into issues when the owner of the trailer is not able to recall their VIN number or they cannot describe the trailer and therefore, it is not able to be returned to the rightful owner after deputies recover it.

On Saturday, deputies said they will record the VIN number on the trailer your bring and also engrave a new number to keep in a separate database. This is to be able to return the trailer to you, easier and faster if it’s stolen and recovered.

The technology to do this was donated, deputies told 7 News, by the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Deputies said they hope to see as many people as possible between 8 AM and 3 PM on Saturday.

Deputies will engrave any type of trailer and said the company LOJACK will be donating a unit that is valued at $600 that will be raffled off to a random individual attending our Trailer Identification Project.