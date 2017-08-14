Spartanburg’s Northside project seeks federal loan

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Another major addition is heading to Spartanburg’s Northside Development Initiative.
A mixed use development was up for discussion at Monday’s council meeting.
It’ll be at the corner of Howard Street and College Street.
Plans include office and medical spaces, as well as 20 rental units.
Council approved developers applying for a federal loan to help fund the project.
Leaders hope to start work by early next year.
Northside Mixed Use Development
Northside Mixed Use Development
