Student threatened to kill fmr teacher, arrested night before new school year

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A senior in the Pasco County school district has been arrested for threatening to kill a former teacher, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 18-year-old Desiree Zio late Sunday night, hours before Pasco County students were set to go back for their first day of school.

According to investigators, Zio posted on Facebook that she was going to kill her former teacher at River Ridge High School. Zio is currently a senior at Marchman Technical College.

During an interview, Zio admitted to posting the statement on Facebook. Deputies say she intended to find the teacher at her home or at the school with the intent to stab her with a knife.

Zio is charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury.

More stories you may like on 7News

Cat with rabies found in Buncombe Co. BUNCOMBE Co., N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) officials announced Sunday that a cat from the Candler area ha…

1 dead, 35 hurt after VA protests; 1 arrested State official says driver of car that plowed into group of protesters in Charlottesville is in custody.

Woman killed in Greenwood Co. crash A woman is dead after a collision with a utility pole in Greenwood County Friday afternoon.

Suit accuses SC power co. of nuclear negligence A lawsuit accuses a South Carolina power company of negligence in charging its customers more than $1 billion to build nuclear reactors that…

1 in custody, 1 sought after breaking into home in Henderson Co., deputies say Deputies say one person is in custody and another person is wanted after they broke into a home on Upward Road.