VIDEOS: Help find suspect in Gaffney pizza place burglary

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Gaffney Police Department is asking for your help after a burglary occurred at “Best Pizza in Town” on Windslow Avenue.

The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Sunday.

The police department posted surveillance videos on their Facebook page on Monday, asking for the public’s help.

They say they believe the burglary is related to several other business burglaries that have occurred in Gaffney over the past few months.

If you have any information regarding the suspect’s identity or the incident, you are asked to call Det. Sgt. Brian Blanton at (864) 206-3334.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

