VIDEO: Popular ASL interpreter translates eclipse safety tips

(WSPA) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has released a video on safety tips for the day of the total solar eclipse.

The video features popular American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter Jason Hurdich.

Hurdich is South Carolina’s only Certified Deaf Interpreter.

He gained a lot of attention from his work with former SC governor, Nikki Haley, during Hurricane Matthew.

Video credit: SCEMD and Jason Hurdich

