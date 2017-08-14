Williamson scores again, makes cover of Sports Illustrated

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – High school senior and basketball sensation Zion Williamson has made national and international headlines again, this time on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

The coverage comes as Williamson prepares for his senior season at Spartanburg Day School.

Sports Illustrated doesn’t often cover individual high school athletes as the focus of an issue, but with names like Kevin Garnett, Bryce Harper, and LeBron James, he finds himself among those that have excelled far beyond their grade school days of competition.