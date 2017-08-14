Willie Nelson cuts show short, cites Utah’s high altitude

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Willie Nelson is blaming Utah’s high altitude for forcing him to cut a performance near Salt Lake City short.

Nelson ended his show early at the USANA Amphitheatre in suburban West Valley City on Sunday night.

He later apologized in a statement posted to his Twitter and Facebook accounts. The 84-year-old country music legend explained: “The altitude got to me. I am feeling better now and headed for lower ground.”

Nelson’s publicist didn’t immediately respond to a request for further comment Monday.

Nelson was forced to cancel several concerts earlier this year because of what his publicist said was a bad cold.

