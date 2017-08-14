Woman arrested after bruises found on boy’s body, deputies say

MCDOWELL CO., N.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been arrested after medical officials noticed bruises on a child’s body, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

22-year-old Amber Nichole Prater was charged with child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after she took her 3-year-old son to the hospital for a fever.

When hospital officials examined the boy and noticed the bruises on his body, they contacted authorities.

Prater is being held at the McDowell County Detention Center.

