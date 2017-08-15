1 dead after crash on SC-101 in Laurens Co.

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on SC-101, near Sweetbriar Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver of a 2006 Dode pickup truck was traveling north on SC-101 when they ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected, ran off the left side of the road, went down an embankment, and struck a tree.

According to Highway Patrol, the person was seatbelted but died at the scene.

The identity of the person has not yet been released.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

