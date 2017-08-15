2nd man arrested in Catherine Clark murder

GREENVILLE CO, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies say they have charged a second man in the murder of Catherine Clark.

Roville Oneal Wiliams, 33, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was arrested Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Piedmont Highway.

Investigators say the murder happened just before 9 p.m. on August 5.

Someone called 911 to report seeing a woman assaulted by a man on Cartee Avenue before getting into a car with the suspect and another male.

Deputies say that woman was Clark.

They received another call 15 minutes later saying there was a body laying on Sagitarius Way near Stables Road – three miles from the first incident.

Deputies found Clark dead when they got to the scene.

The coroner says Clark was found with in the middle of the road bleeding and shot multiple times in her head and chest.

Samuel Lamar Burnside, 28, was also charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies say both Burnside and Williams were in the vehicle.

He’s in the Greenville County Detention Center. He was denied bond on the murder charge, according to online jail records.

More stories you may like on 7News

Ex-SC trooper who shot man at traffic stop gets 3 years A former South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who shot an unarmed man during a traffic stop in 2014 has been sentenced to more than three y…

Family’s pit bulls save young kids from copperhead snake Being a hero is often about timing – being in the right place at the right time. It is about knowing when to act, what to do and how to save…

Vehicle crashes after fleeing traffic stop in Greenville Co. Deputies say a car fleeing a traffic stop crashed in Greenville County, Monday night.

Protesters pull down Confederate statue at NC courthouse A crowd of protesters gathered outside the old Durham County courthouse on Main Street Monday in opposition to a Confederate monument in fro…

Police looking for suspect in Biggerstaff Grocery shooting, 2 others Police are searching for a man they say shot and killed one man at the Biggerstaff Grocery store in Spartanburg.