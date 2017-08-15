2nd man arrested in Catherine Clark murder

By Published:
Roville Oneal Wiliams, 33 (left) - Samuel Lamar Burnside, 28 (right)
Roville Oneal Wiliams, 33 (left) - Samuel Lamar Burnside, 28 (right)

GREENVILLE CO, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies say they have charged a second man in the murder of Catherine Clark.

Roville Oneal Wiliams, 33, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was arrested Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Piedmont Highway.

Investigators say the murder happened just before 9 p.m. on August 5.

Catherine Clark
Catherine Clark

Someone called 911 to report seeing a woman assaulted by a man on Cartee Avenue before getting into a car with the suspect and another male.

Deputies say that woman was Clark.

They received another call 15 minutes later saying there was a body laying on Sagitarius Way near Stables Road – three miles from the first incident.

Deputies found Clark dead when they got to the scene.

The coroner says Clark was found with in the middle of the road bleeding and shot multiple times in her head and chest.

Samuel Lamar Burnside, 28, was also charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies say both Burnside and Williams were in the vehicle.

He’s in the Greenville County Detention Center. He was denied bond on the murder charge, according to online jail records.

More stories you may like on 7News