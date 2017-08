(NEWS RELEASE) – Anderson County PAWS says they are participating in the national Clear the Shelters event Saturday, August 19th 2017.

The shelter will be open 12 pm-6 pm for adoptions.

They say their goal is to find wonderful, forever homes for as many animals as possible.

All adoption fees are waived for that day, according to PAWS.

They are located at 1320 Highway 29 S., Anderson SC 29626

You can visit their website here.