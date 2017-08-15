Armed robbery outside of store in Greenville Co., dispatch says

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are responding to an armed robbery outside of a store on Cedar Lane Road, according to Greenville County dispatch.

The incident happened at the Dollar Tree on Cedar Lane Road just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A person was robbed outside of the store, dispatch says.

No injuries have been reported.

Deputies are currently working to track down the suspect.

