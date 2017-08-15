Armed robbery outside of store in Greenville Co., dispatch says

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are responding to an armed robbery outside of a store on Cedar Lane Road, according to Greenville County dispatch.

The incident happened at the Dollar Tree on Cedar Lane Road just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A person was robbed outside of the store, dispatch says.

No injuries have been reported.

Deputies are currently working to track down the suspect.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

