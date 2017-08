ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police have charged a man with murder in a drug overdose earlier this year.

Asheville Police Department said that Gavin Andrew Remaley, 29, of Asheville has been charged with second-degree murder for his role in the death of Matthew Adam Dillingham.

Police said Dillingham died as a result of a drug overdose on Feb. 6.

Remaley is in the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.

Remaley was arrested Monday, according to online jail records.