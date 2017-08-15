Bon Secours offers health advice as kids head back to classes

Bon Secours St. Francis Health System health experts talked to 7 News Tuesday, offering advice for parents and students as they head back to school this month.

Physical Therapist Scott Carley spoke about the importance of fitting a backpack to a specific child and measuring their weight and height in proportion to the size of the bag. He recommended trying to use a locker as much as possible to cut down on the heaviness of a backpack.

Carley also suggested stretching and starting slow when beginning a school sport after a summer with a different athletic schedule. To avoid injury, Carley said, consult a coach about sport related stretching and follow recommended exercises, post-workout.

Registered Dietitian Kristen Guenther gave advice about healthy lunches recommending fruits and vegetables, peanut butter and hummus. She also showed viewers how to store popcorn and pretzel combinations in mason jars to prevent large spills when snacking in the car.

Courtney Wright in Infection Prevention talked to 7 News about the importance of washing hands and compared washing to alcohol- based hand sanitizer. She said washing hands is ideal to remove harmful spores that can make you sick and where and when to get your flu shot and other immunizations.

Bon Secours Health Professional Erica King spoke about bullying and what parents should look for in their child’s behavior. If they notice changes in mood or behavior she said, they should keep lines of communication open and seek professional help if necessary.