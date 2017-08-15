Deana Carter to visit Greenville for ‘intimate concert’ in October

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Heads up, “Strawberry Wine” fans! Deana Carter will be coming to Greenville soon!

She is scheduled to visit the Peace Center’s Gunter Theatre on Sunday, October 29th for an intimate concert, according to a press release.

The show will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will feature special guest Sweet Tea Trio.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday, August 18th, at 10:00 a.m. They will cost $45.

You can call (864) 467-3000 or (800) 888-7768, or buy them in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at www.peacecenter.org.

Carter’s multi-platinum debut album, Did I Shave My Legs For This?, was released in late summer of 1996.

By the end of the year, it had climbed to the top of both the country and pop charts, and featured the Grammy®-nominated hit “Strawberry Wine.”

Carter has toured with the likes of Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, and Bob Dylan.

For more information about the Peace Center and its upcoming events, click here.

