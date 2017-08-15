Dolly Parton announces first-ever children’s album

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessean reports Dolly Parton made a surprise announcement in Nashville on Tuesday afternoon. The country music legend, icon, and diva revealed plans for her first-ever children’s album.

According to the Tennessean, the album – “I Believe In You” will be available for digital download on September 29 and in stores worldwide on October 13.

All of the songs were written by Parton and proceeds will benefit the Imagination Library.

Imagination Library was founded by Parton in 1996 and its mission is to make sure children have access to free books.

For more information about Imagination Library, click here.

More stories you may like on 7News

SC power company withdraw request to abandon nuclear power plant project South Carolina Electric & Gas (SCE&G) has withdrawn a request to shut down construction of two nuclear reactors at V.C. Summer, according to…

SC coaches dispute national report’s safety study A new study from the Korey Stringer Institute ranks South Carolina as one of the worst states for high school sports safety. Several coaches…

Greenville Co. Council reconsiders controversial votes GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Council is ready for another round. After voting 11 to 1 to pass an ordinance that will stop the…

Robbery reported in parking lot of Greenville gas station Officers are investigating reports of a robbery in the parking lot of a gas station in Greenville.

Ex-SC trooper who shot man at traffic stop gets 3 years A former South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who shot an unarmed man during a traffic stop in 2014 has been sentenced to more than three y…