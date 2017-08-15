Ex-SC trooper who shot man at traffic stop gets 3 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A former South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who shot an unarmed man during a traffic stop in 2014 has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.

Circuit Judge Casey Manning on Tuesday sentenced Sean Groubert to five years in prison and three years of probation for shooting Levar Jones in the hip after stopping him for a seat belt violation in Columbia.

Groubert was given credit for 17 months he served after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and battery last year. Dashcam video shows Groubert shot Jones as he reached into his truck to get his driver’s license.

Groubert said he thought Jones was getting a gun.

Groubert is white and Jones is black.

Groubert apologized, saying that he made a mistake and Jones did nothing wrong.

“I would be the first to admit you did nothing wrong, and that I screwed up, plain and simple. I made the biggest mistake of my life. I’ve prayed for you and your family. I can see you’re a God-fearing person. I pray one day you will be able to find peace with this and forgive m, but you don’t owe me anything,” Groubert said.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)