Game Show Network’s second season of “Divided” airs tonight at 10:30pm EST, and one of the contestants is from Gaffney! In the episode, David Emrich is one of four contestants who must collectively agree on answers to questions as the time (and prize money) ticks away. Jennifer Martin caught up with him via Skype for details. You can watch the episode on the Game Show Network on August 15th at 10:30pm.

