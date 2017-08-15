Gov. Cooper calls for removal of Confederate monuments on state property

WNCN Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper released an op-ed Tuesday afternoon where in calls for the removal of all Confederate monuments on state property.

“I’ve asked the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to determine the cost and logistics of removing Confederate monuments from state property as well as alternatives for their placement at museums or historical sites where they can be studied in context,” Cooper wrote.

Read the op-ed here.

“It’s time to move forward,” Cooper wrote.

He also called for lawmakers to repeal at 2015 North Carolina law that bans local governments from removing monuments without state approval.

More stories you may like on 7News