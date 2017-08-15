Greenville County Council reconsiders controversial votes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Council is ready for another round.

After voting 11 to 1 to pass an ordinance that will stop the sale of alcohol at bars in the county at 2 am, council has decided to reconsider at their meeting Tuesday evening.

Council reconsidering a vote that’s already passed or has failed is rare.

However, Councilman Joe Dill says he wants to be fair to every business and everybody which is why he brought it up hoping it’ll go back to committee.

“It’s a step in the right direction,” said club owner, Vyron Johnson. “I’m actually happy that they’re doing it. I think they’ve seen there’s a couple different things they didn’t consider.”

Johnson owns Club Luna which stays open late. He says he’ll be out thousands of dollars if he’s forced to stop selling alcohol at 2 a.m.

“A lot of the service industry people wouldn’t have a place to go,” Johnson said.

He and other bar owners created several petitions, each garnering a couple hundred signatures.

He thinks it would be fairer if the businesses with problems faced consequences instead of everyone losing money. He thinks if businesses face repercussions they may invest more in security or screen clientele.

Dill says he brought the issue up for reconsideration because he believes restaurants and hotels were left out of the original discussion and wants council to take another look. However, other council members say they’ve gotten a positive response from community members happy the ordinance was passed.

They say the ordinance started as a safety problem because multiple deputies were being called off the road to respond to disturbances at many of the late night establishments.

“Our intent wasn’t to go shut things down right now,” Councilman Lynn Ballard said. “We just wanted to deal with the public safety issue.”

It will take seven votes to reverse the ordinance.

“I’m hoping that we go into this, and it’s a different situation than last time,” Johnson said.

If council doesn’t decide to reconsider, the ordinance will go into effect on October first.

Bar owners say they’ll continue to push the issue if that happens.

Greenville County Council will also be reconsidering a vote on the sale of the old Berea School.

Legacy Early College wants to buy the property and build a new middle school.

They already have land around the property under contract.

The old school was built in the 1800s, and people don’t want to see a historical landmark torn down.

The county says they paid $475,000 for the building, but it would cost more than $6 million to rehab.

However, Legacy is offering $400,000 for the building and will also pay for the cost of demolition.