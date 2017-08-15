Help find escaped Greenwood inmate

A Greenwood County inmate has escaped the detention center, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies have been searching for the inmate for at least an hour. Bloodhounds and helicopters have aided in the search.

Deputies say Nathaniel Wideman, 22, has escaped. Wideman was most recently arrested on August 11th, for possession of a stolen firearm and Assault and Battery 3rd Degree.

The Sheriff’s Office says the inmate did not walk off a work detail, but actually escaped the jail.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update the information as we receive it.