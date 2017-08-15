Help find missing 15-year-old in Clinton

Destiny Porter
CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clinton Department of Public Safety is asking for your help in finding a 15-year-old girl who went missing today.

Destiny Porter was last seen leaving the campus of Thornwell Home and School for Children in the City of Clinton.

She was last seen wearing a light-colored, or possibly gray, hoodie and black or dark-colored jeans.

Destiny has black hair, brown eyes, and pierced ears.

They say she is about 5’5″ tall and weighs about 225 pounds.

She was seen carrying several bags of her belongings with her when she left.

Her direction of travel is unknown.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Clinton Department of Public Safety at (864) 833-7512.

