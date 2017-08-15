Lawsuit accuses drug manufacturer of worsening opioid crisis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina is the latest state to accuse a drug manufacturer of exacerbating its opioid drug crisis by using deceptive marketing.

Attorney General Alan Wilson on Monday sued Purdue Pharma, accusing the maker of OxyContin and other opioid drugs of violating South Carolina’s Unfair Trade Practices Act.

The suit also says Purdue failed to comply with the terms of a 2007 agreement with South Carolina and dozens of other states over allegations of its promotion of OxyContin. Purdue admitted no fault in that case, which accused the company of encouraging doctors to prescribe OxyContin for unapproved uses and failing to disclose its potential for addiction.

Since then, Wilson says the company has continued to mislead doctors about opioids’ risk for addiction.

Purdue officials issued the following statement:

“While we vigorously deny the allegations, we share South Carolina officials’ concerns about the opioid crisis and we are committed to working collaboratively to find solutions. OxyContin accounts for less than 2% of the opioid analgesic prescription market nationally, but we are an industry leader in the development of abuse-deterrent technology, advocating for the use of prescription drug monitoring programs and supporting access to Naloxone — all important components for combating the opioid crisis.”

